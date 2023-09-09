Minister assures of attracting adequate funds for Marathwada

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The guardian minister Sandeepan Bhumre said,“ The cabinet meeting is being held after 2016. Hence we have alerted all the respective administrations to submit proposals of their district to seek development funds. We are expecting to receive all proposals by Monday.”

The cabinet ministers will be staying in the city for three days. The administration has given different responsibilities to different departments relating to the cabinet. The city will be witnessing myriad programmes between September 15 and 17. The cabinet meeting is scheduled to be held on September 16 from 12 noon to 3.30 pm. We are hoping that Marathwada will get justice through the cabinet meeting, Bhumre hoped.

Seven years ago, the cabinet had announced a package of Rs 30,000 crore for the region. When asked about the status of funds received from the package, the guardian minister said,“The report is being prepared to note down the status of funds received; works done from it and total number of pending works etc. We are making efforts to attract more funds for our kitty.”

Proposals from city-district

Bhumre added, “The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekant prepared proposals valuing Rs 1900 crore for the development of the city. The Zilla Parishad chief executive officer (CEO) Vikas Meena demanded Rs 1,000 crore through proposals and the commissioner of police (CP) Manoj Lohiya submitted proposals seeking Rs 700 crore funds.”