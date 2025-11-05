Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Karad appointed as election in-charge

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: BJP State unit president Ravindra Chavan announced the list of district election in-charges and district election chiefs for the upcoming elections of local self-government bodies.

The included Municipal Corporation and Councils, Zilla Parishad and Panchayat Samiti.

OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save, MP Dr Bhagwat Karad, have been given the responsibility as the district election in-charge, while MLA Prashant Bamb has been appointed election chief of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar West Constitutency.

MLA Anuradha Chavan and former corporator Sameer Rajurkar have been given the responsibility as election chief for North Division.