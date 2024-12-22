Minister Atul Save’s welcome procession lasted 7 hours

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Newly elected Minister for Social Welfare, Atul Save, visited Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the first time. A grand procession, organized in his honour, began in Harsul and lasted for seven hours to celebrate his arrival.

The procession passed through several key locations, including Harsul T point, Mayur Park, Shivmalhar Chowk, Jaiswal Hall, Renuka Mata Temple, N-9, Ambedkar Chowk, Reliance Petrol Pump, Wokhard, Kala Ganapati, Pyramid Chowk, Cidco Bus Stand, N-3 Chhatrapati College, High Court Area N-4, Vidyanagar, Seven Hill, Akashvani, Sinchan Bhavan, Amarpreet, Kranti Chowk, Nutan Colony, Paithan Gate, Gulmandi, Machhli Khadak, Pandariba, and concluded with a grand Aarti ceremony at Sansthan Ganapati Rajabazar.

MLA Anuradha Chavan, Agricultural Produce Market Committee chairperson Radhakisan Pathade, and several others welcomed Minister Save at Harsul. City President Shirish Boralkar, Shiv Sena District Chief Rajendra Janjal, and other leaders joined the procession, which was marked by strong community participation.

As Minister Save’s convoy entered the city, people showered him with flowers from various locations. Large garlands were placed at every square with the help of cranes. Enthusiastic office-bearers greeted him from Vasantrao Naik Chowk to Kranti Chowk. The Banjara community welcomed him with a traditional dance at N-3. At Seven Hill and Akashvani Chowk, firecrackers exploded, and workers greeted him with drums and cheers.