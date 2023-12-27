Minister Dr Karad to felicitate VC Dr Yeole

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The different educational institutes will felicitate Dr Pramod Yeole, vice chancellor of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) in a programme to be held at MIT, at 4 pm, on December 29 on his retirement.

He will retire on December 31 after his four and half year’s tenure.

Union Minister of State for Finance Dr Bhagwat Karad who will be the chief guest will felicitate the VC Dr Pramod Yeole with his wife Jyoti Yeole in the programme to be organised by educational institutes.

President of G S Mandal Dr Yadnavir Kawade will preside over.

VC of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere, Dr Karbhai Kale and industrialist Ram Bhogale will be the guests of honour.

Principal Dr Ashok Tejankar, Dr Rahul Mhaske, Vijay Raut, Nitin Rathod, and Pankaj Bharsakhale appealed to all to attend the programme.