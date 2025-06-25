Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha on 2-day visit to city
By Lokmat English Desk | Updated: June 25, 2025 23:30 IST2025-06-25T23:30:02+5:302025-06-25T23:30:02+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
State minister for skill development, employment, entrepreneurship, and innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, arrived in the city on Wednesday evening for a two-day visit. During his stay, various official and party-related programs have been scheduled in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Jalna districts.
On June 26, he will proceed to Jalna in the morning and return to the city late at night. On June 27, he will attend a meeting at Waluj Auto Cluster, followed by participation in several party organization programs and public gatherings. He is scheduled to depart for Mumbai by flight at 8.55 pm on the same night.