Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha reviews progress of STEP in CSN

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Minister of the Department of Skill Development, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation, Mangal Prabhat Lodha, visited Deogiri Government Industrial Training Institute on Sunday and conducted a review meeting of the Short-Term Employable Program (STEP) being implemented across the district.

During the visit, the Minister appreciated the performance of all the ITIs and Government Technical Schools in the district. It was informed during the meeting that under the STEP programme, a total of 17 institutions (11 ITIs and 6 Government Technical Schools) are actively participating, with 1,710 students enrolled.

Among them, 1,390 are male students and 320 are female students, recording a participation rate of 101.8% against the total capacity of 1,680 seats.

The Minister commended the district and the entire division for this remarkable response and performance.

Lodha emphasised the importance of this initiative in enhancing employability among youth in a short duration and urged that more and more students should avail themselves of the benefits of such training programs in the future.

He also praised the functioning of Deogiri ITI, stating that “This district should emerge as a model for skill development in the State.”

Regional Joint Director of Vocational Education and Training (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar) Ravishankar Sawale, Deputy Director of Deogiri Government ITI Pradeep Durge, District Vocational Education and Training Officer. Abhijeet Alte, along with principals, officers, and representatives of all ITIs in the district, were present.