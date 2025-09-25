Minister Mangal Prabhat Lodha to inaugurate ‘Startup Yatra’ today

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Minister of Skill, Employment, Entrepreneurship and Innovation

Mangal Prabhat Lodha will inaugurate the ‘Startup Yatra’, an initiative organised jointly by the AIC-BAMU Foundation and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu), at the Bajaj Incubation Centre on the CIFART Auditorium premises, at 9.30 am, on September 26.

AIC director Dr Pravin Wakte said that the minister would arrive on Friday and participate in a symposium on ‘Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay: Integral Humanism' being held at Bamu. Lodha will officially inaugurate the ‘Startup Yatra’today.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Vijay Fulari, Registrar Dr Prashant Amrutkar, DDUK director Dr Bharti Gawli, AIC-BAMU director Dr Pravin Wakte, Managing Director Mukund Kulkarni and CEO Amit Ranjan will attend the inaugural ceremony.

The BAMU Startup Yatra is a multi-phase initiative aimed at transforming students in the rural districts- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Jalna, Beed and Dharashiv into job creators.

--Phase 1: Idea Generation, from September to November 2025

--Phase 2: Mentorship and Refinement from December 2025 to February 2026,

--Phase 3: Prototype and Pitch Preparation from March to May 2026.

--Phase 4: Pitching and Grand Finale from June to August 2026.

Dr Pravin Wakte said that post-yatra support would be provided to help transform ideas into sustainable ventures. The official start of the Yatra will be marked on September 26, 2025, with the inauguration of the BAMU Startup Yatra dashboard and portal, which will allow colleges and students to register.