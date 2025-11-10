Minister’s PA receives death threat over phone; accused booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man allegedly abused and threatened the personal assistant (PA) of a city-based minister over a phone call, questioning his involvement in social work. The Usmanpura police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Sandeep Murkute.

According to the complaint, Ashish Lalsare, the minister’s PA, received a call from an unknown number on the evening of November 9. As soon as he answered, Murkute began hurling abuses and said, “Why do you do social work? I’ll deal with you soon,” before issuing death threats. Lalsare immediately informed police inspector Sangram Tathe at the Usmanpura police station, after which Murkute was booked. Police said Murkute, originally from Solapur, has been living in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar for the past few years and was previously involved in teaching competitive exam aspirants. Assistant police sub-inspector Dattatray Botke is conducting further investigation.