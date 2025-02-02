Ministers turn blind to Sahakar Dindi

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Two ministers from the district did not participate in State level Sahakar Dindi which arrived in the city on Sunday.

It may be noted that the UN has declared 2025 as the International Year of Cooperatives. In view of this, the cooperative movement is being propagated in the State through two Dindis.

The first Dindi was taken out from Mumbai while the second late Vaikunthbhai Mehta Cooperative Dindi left from Nagpur. This Dindi arrived at Mukundwadi on Sunday evening. The heads of the city's credit cooperative societies and banks welcomed the Dindi. After that, the Dindi proceeded towards late Bhanudas Chavan Hall.

District Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat, OBC Welfare Minister Atul Save and Cooperation Minister Babasaheb Patil were invited to this programme. No minister attended the ceremony.

The Sahakar Dindi ceremony was held in the presence of officials from the Cooperative Department, heads of cooperative banks and credit societies of the city. On this occasion, those present expressed the view that cooperatives need change.

Cooperative Joint Registrar Sharad Jare, District Deputy Registrar Dr Mukesh Barahate, Kishor Shitole, Shantilal Shingi, Kalpana Shah, Dadarao Tupkar and others were present. Dr Barahate said, there is a need to bring new life to cooperatives. Shitole guided how to increase entrepreneurship through cooperatives.

A cooperative conference will be organised in Shirdi on February 8 and 9. union Minister for Cooperation and Home Affairs Amit Shah is likely to come. Representatives from 15 countries will also attend the conference. Over 10,000 representatives working in the cooperative sector will attend the conference.

Sharad Jare said that living without cooperatives is difficult. “The Central Government has promoted cooperatives. Expansion of cooperatives is necessary. Credit institutions need to add value. Institutions should not be limited to one component,” he added.