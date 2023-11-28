Minor booked for killing adult over dispute during Navratrotsav

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Osmanpura police have booked a minor boy (under Section 304 of IPC) on charge of killing a 19-year-old boy over a dispute that took place during Navratrotsav. The deceased have been identified as Ankul Abhishek Rao (19, Shreyanagar).

Police said, “Ankul was playing dandiya in his colony on the last day of Navratrotsav. He noticed that a minor boy was making a video by shooting through a cell phone. Ankul prevented him from shooting. Later on, the two were involved in an argument, and suddenly Ankul snatched away the minor boy’s mobile phone and threw it away. It got damaged. Hence on the second day, the 16-year-old boy along with his friends met Ankul and demanded compensation against the damage of his mobile. Ankul told him that he will give the money afterwards. The reply enraged the minor boy and he then pulled the neck of Ankul and hit his head on the ground. He did not stop here. He also hit blows in Ankul’s chest, as a result, the latter sustained grave injuries. Acting upon the information, Ankul’s parents rushed him for treatment to a private hospital.

The accident was so severe that his cervical spine got damaged and Ankul was paralysed. Co-incidentally, Ankul died while undergoing treatment on Saturday. The deceased’s father Abhishek Rameshwar Roy lodged the complaint with Osmanpura police station. Under the guidance of the police inspector Sushil Jumde, the PSI Ashlesha Patil is investigating the case.