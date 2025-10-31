Minor boy crushed to death under heavy boulder in Phulambri

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A tragic accident claimed the life of a school student when a heavy boulder rolled down and crushed him while he was out on a hike with friends at a hill nearby his house. The incident took place at Umravati village in Phulambri tehsil on Thursday (October 30) around 3 pm. The minor age deceased has been identified as Atrinandan Ganesh Khamat (15).

Atrinandan, a Class IX student of New High School in Aland, had gone on a short outing to a nearby hill along with two friends as the Diwali vacation was underway. The three boys sat chatting on a large boulder situated on the slope of the hill. Unfortunately, due to recent rains, the loosened boulder slipped, causing Atrinandan to fall beneath it. The other two boys managed to escape unhurt.

The severely injured Atrinandan was immediately rushed by family members and villagers to a private hospital in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. However, he succumbed to his injuries during the treatment around 3 am on Friday. Following a post-mortem examination, his last rites were performed on Friday afternoon at 1 pm. The death of the bright and friendly student has left the entire village in deep sorrow. Atrinandan is survived by his parents and one brother.