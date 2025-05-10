Minor boy missing from Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 17-year-old boy from Vadgaon Kolhati has gone missing after his mother confiscated his mobile phone due to excessive gaming. The incident occurred around 2.30 pm on Friday, when the boy reportedly left home without informing anyone.

At the time, only his mother and two sisters were present at home. Concerned by his sudden disappearance, the family searched nearby areas including bus stands and railway stations, but he remains untraceable. A case of kidnapping has been registered at the MIDC Waluj Police Station, and further investigation is underway.