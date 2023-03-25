Minor captured in CCTV while stealing Rs 90K cash

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor boy was spotted on the CCTV camera while stealing Rs 90,000 cash from the counter of Shri Sai Traders in the Jadhavmandi area on March 22 evening. Based on the complaint lodged by the shop owner Rajesh Bassaiye, a case has been registered with the City Chowk police station.

Police said Bassaiye has a shop in Jadhavmandi. On March 22 at around 5 pm, he had gone to the nearby godown and the shutter of shop was open. Taking advantage of this opportunity, a boy of around 15 years of age entered the shop and took Rs 90,000 cash from the counter. The incident was captured on the CCTV camera. The police arrested the boy but found only Rs 1,500 with him. He was in an inebriated condition and hence the police send the boy to the reform home.