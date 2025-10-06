Minor child abducted from Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A minor boy was abducted from the Wadgaon Kolhati on October 4, 2025, around 3:00 pm. The child’s father has filed a complaint with the police.

According to the complaint, the boy was playing outside his home. However, by 8:00 pm, he had not returned. When the father came home from duty and inquired about his son, his wife informed him that the child had gone out in the afternoon but had not returned yet. The family searched throughout the night, contacting relatives, the child’s friends, and looking in various locations around Wadgaon Kolhati, but could not trace him. Convinced that the boy had been abducted by an unknown person, the family lodged a police complaint. Police have registered a case of kidnapping against an unknown accused, and further investigation is underway.