Minor girl abducted from Waluj

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :An incident of the abduction of a minor girl has come to light within the jurisdiction of the Waluj Police Station.

According to the information received, on September 20, the complainant woman lodged a report stating that she, along with her husband and son, had gone out for a religious visit, while their daughter was at home. Around 3:00 p.m., the daughter called her parents to inform them that she was at home, but later her phone was switched off.

The next day, on September 21, around 9:00 a.m., when the family returned from their visit, the girl was not found at home. The parents searched the house and the nearby area, and also inquired with neighbors and relatives, but no information was found about her.

According to the complainant, around 3:30 p.m. on September 20, the girl left the house without informing anyone. There is a suspicion that she has been abducted. A case has been registered in this regard at the Waluj Police Station.