Minor girl abused over inheritance dispute

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly abused and starved by her elder sister and brother-in-law over a dispute concerning their late father’s pension in Satara.

The minor, identified as Kalpana (name changed), reported the abuse to Satara Police on June 1 after enduring physical assault, verbal abuse, and denial of food aimed at coercing her to relinquish her share of the inheritance. Kalpana, a student at an English-medium school, stayed with her elder sister during summer vacation. Despite coming from an educated family her father was a retired Agriculture Department officer who passed away in 2018, six years before her mother’s death in 2023 greed led her elder sister and brother-in-law to subject her to sustained mistreatment. The inheritance, including post-retirement benefits, was divided among four sisters, with Kalpana receiving the largest share due to her age.

Taken Home Again, Only to Face More Abuse

On June 1, unable to bear the harassment any longer, Kalpana visited the Satara Police Station. Her elder sister and brother-in-law persuaded her to return home with sweet talk, but the abuse resumed once she was back. Another sister reportedly pressured her not to file a complaint. On June 3, Kalpana escaped again and returned to the police, where she detailed her ordeal to PI Sangram Tathe and PSI Nirmala Rakh. Following her testimony, police filed charges against both elder sisters and the brother-in-law.

Brother-in-law is Son of a Retired Tehsildar

Kalpana underwent a medical check-up and was presented before the Child Welfare Committee, where she again confirmed the abuse. Despite being educated and employed, the elder sister and brother-in-law whose father is a retired tehsildar have been booked for subjecting the minor girl to inhumane treatment over money.

