Minor girl crushed to death near Karanpura Yatra

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajiangar: A six-year-old girl Sona Sultan Solanke, who was selling balloons at Karnapura Yatra, was killed after a speeding tempo hit her on Thursday morning.

According to details, the Solanke family of Asegaon in Gangapur tehils sells balloons and toys in various fairs and yatras.

They came to the city for Karnapura Yatra a few days ago. Sona along with her parents sold balloons in the yatra since Thursday morning. She was crossing the road towards Padampura to take a bath with her grandmother, at 9.30 am today.

A speeding tempo (MH12-GT 2022) carrying bricks hit the girl near the flyover. The girl was crushed to death. Due to the death of her beloved daughter in front of her eyes, her parents and grandmother started crying. A total of two cases of hit-and-run were reported in the city during the last 24 hours.

Box

Housewife died

In another incident, Monika Mohan Gore (35), a resident of Ranjangaon Shenpunji was killed in an accident last night. The incident came to light at 4 am today. Monika’s husband works in a private company in Waluj.

After a dispute with her husband, she left the home immediately at night. She was going on foot through Golwadi Phata when an unknown vehicle hit her. She sustained serious injuries and was lying in a pool of blood. On learning about the accident at 4 am, Cantonment Police rushed her to a hospital. She died before this.