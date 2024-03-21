Minor girl eve-teased outside reputed school

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Cantonment police have arrested a 22-year-old youth Nitin Borde on the charge of harassing a 12-year-old school girl Neha (name changed) and proposing to her for marriage, outside a reputed school in the Cantonment area. The accused had also been chasing the minor girl for the past one and a half months.

Neha stays with her mother and younger brother in Bhausinghpura. For the past many days, she noticed that Nitin was staring at her after school hours. He was visiting the school regularly. She ignored it, but after some time the accused started chasing her home. He tried to befriend her by giving her his mobile number and insisting she make him a phone call or send a text message. One day, the accused went one step ahead and he held her hand and proposed to her for marriage. When Neha saw that he was not mending his ways she informed her mother. Later on Nitin started to threaten her.

Neha’s mother then took her to the Cantonment police station and registered a complaint against Nitin with police inspector Rajendra Holkar. As soon as Nitin got wind of a case being registered against him, he fled away from the city on Wednesday. Nitin is a native of Badnapur (Jalna) and was staying in the city with his aunty (sister of his mother) and one friend in Bhausinghpura. PSI R M Jondhale searched for him in Jalna and Badnapur. In the meantime, the cops got the information about his arrival in Bhausinghpura. Hence the police rushed and arrested him at 2 pm. He has been booked for molestation and various sections of the POCSO Act.