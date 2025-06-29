Minor girl forced into marriage; 12 booked including parents, husband

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 16-year-and-7-month-old girl from a village in Nevasa tehsil, was allegedly forced into marriage with a youth from Agathan village in Gangapur on June 8. The ceremony was held at a marriage hall near Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Road, close to Gangapur tehsil.

Late Friday night, the minor approached Gangapur police station and registered a complaint, stating that the marriage took place without her consent. Acting on her complaint, police registered a case against 12 individuals under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act. Those named include her parents Bhanudas and Yamuna Korde, relatives Babasaheb and Yashwant Korde (all from Khedle Kajale, Nevasa), husband Mayur Gulabrao Autade, father-in-law Gulabrao Autade, Manoj Autade, Renuka and Appasaheb Davkar, and three paternal uncles of the groom (residents of Agathan, names yet to be confirmed). Assistant police inspector Audumbar Mhaske is investigating the case.