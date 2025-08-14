Minor girl gives birth following sexual assault

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A shocking case of sexual assault on a minor girl from the Ghansavangi area has come to light. The 16-year-old victim has recently given birth to a newborn. Police have registered a case against unknown accused and launched a search operation.

Investigation of the case has been transferred from Ghansavangi Police Station to the MIDC Waluj Police Station. Medical officers at the Rural Hospital, Ghansavangi, informed the police that a minor girl had given birth to a newborn. The girl or her family have not provided any information regarding the assault. The victim and the baby have been shifted to a women’s hospital in Jalna for further treatment. The case is being investigated by police sub-inspector Bhagyashree Shinde.