Minor girl impregnated by mother's lover

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a heinous crime, MIDC Waluj police have arrested a man who exploited a 14-year-old girl and made her eight months pregnant. Meanwhile, sensation prevailed in Waluj Mahanagar after it was revealed that the perpetrator was none other but the lover of victim’s mother.

Three days ago, Sunaina (name changed), took her daughter Nikita (name changed), who was suffering from stomach pain, to a government hospital. The doctors informed the MIDC Waluj police as Nikita was eight months pregnant. Nikita told the police that a young man had threatened and exploited her eight months ago. However, the police were surprised when Nikita’s mother, Sunaina, hesitated to file a complaint. Police felt that she was afraid of the social stigma. Despite this, police inspector Krishna Shinde confidentially continued the investigation.

Clue from the victim’s father

The police noticed that Sunaina was not cooperating in the investigation. When called for questioning, she sent her husband, Subhash (name changed), who revealed that an unknown man would visit his house late at night whenever he was not present at home. Following this lead, the police took Sunaina’s mobile for investigation. Their suspicion was raised when an unknown caller’s phone was coming on her cellphone.

The police team detained a suspect Ankush Pralhad Jadhav (39, Ranjangaon) for investigation. Initially, he tried to mislead the police with evasive replies. However, after rigorous questioning, he confessed that Sunaina was his lover and admitted to having sexually exploited Nikita while maintaining a relationship with her mother. Ankush confessed that his actions led to Nikita becoming pregnant. He is an employee at Fine Packaging Company in Ghanegaon Shivar.

Mother as an Enemy...

Whenever Sunaina's husband was away, Ankush would come over and engage in obscene activities with Sunaina in front of Nikita. The three of them would then sleep together in the same small room at night, and during this period Ankush's lustful gaze fell on young Nikita. Fearing that her affair would be exposed because of Nikita, Sunaina pressurised her into establishing a forced relationship with Ankush. Hence the police arrested Sunaina as well.

Hats off to the police

This serious crime was solved by police inspector Krishna Shinde, API Shraddha Waydande, Manoj Shinde, PSI Ashok Ingole, Sandeep Shinde, and constables Balasaheb Andhale, Rajabhau Kolhe, Yogesh Shelke, and Anil Bhale. They deserve an applaud for their notable job.