Minor girl kidnapped; Accused arrested from Haryana

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Phulambri police on Saturday arrested 24-year-old Rakesh Reknar from Karnal, Haryana, for kidnapping a 16-year-old girl from an industrial training institute campus. The team covered nearly 1,000 km to secure both the girl and the accused.

The girl, daughter of a labourer, went missing on 9 September. A complaint filed by her mother the next day led to a case at Phulambri police station. Investigations revealed both were from Batiyagad, Damoh district, Madhya Pradesh. A specialised team led by police sub-inspector Sugreev Chate, with head constable Ganesh Kable and team, traced the accused to Karnal with local police assistance. Reknar and the girl were brought to Phulambri station at 10 am on Saturday. The operation has been widely praised for the police’s efficiency.