Minor girl kidnapped from Surala

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor girl from Surala village in the Vaijapur was kidnapped on Saturday afternoon. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl’s mother, Vaijapur police have registered a case against an unidentified person. It is suspected that the 17-year-old girl was lured away. Police sub-inspector Padale is investigating the case.

