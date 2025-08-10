Minor girl kidnapped from Surala
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 10, 2025 22:35 IST2025-08-10T22:35:03+5:302025-08-10T22:35:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar
A minor girl from Surala village in the Vaijapur was kidnapped on Saturday afternoon. Based on a complaint lodged by the girl's mother, Vaijapur police have registered a case against an unidentified person. It is suspected that the 17-year-old girl was lured away. Police sub-inspector Padale is investigating the case.