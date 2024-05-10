Minor girl lured from Waluj MIDC area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police station has booked a youth on charge of kidnapping and eloping with a 17-year-old minor girl from the same locality.

Priyanka (name changed) stays with her family in a locality situated in the MIDC Waluj area. On Thursday, Priyanka and her brother Jai (name changed) were in the house while their mother and grandmother had gone to pay obeisance at a temple near to them. When Jai spotted Priyanka missing from home, he rushed to the temple and informed his mother and grandmother about it. The family searched for her but it was in vain. Later on, a complaint of kidnapping Priyanka was lodged at the police station. Meanwhile, Priyanka’s mother mentioned the name of Sachin Balasaheb Bongane as a suspect in the complaint. Hence the police booked Sachin and further investigation is on by PSI Sachin Shinde.