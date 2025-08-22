Minor girl missing in Vadgaon Kolhati

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : 16-year-old girl from Vadgaon Kolhati went missing after leaving her house on Thursday (August 21) morning. A case has been registered in connection with the incident.

According to the complainant, their daughter left the house in Vadgaon around 8:00 a.m. without informing anyone and did not return thereafter. The family searched for her in the neighborhood, bus stand, railway station, as well as at her friends’ and relatives’ places; however, she was not found anywhere. It is suspected that an unknown person may have lured her away. Based on the complaint, a case has been registered, and police are carrying out further investigation.