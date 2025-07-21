Minor road dispute turns violent at Dargah Chowk; car vandalised, accused absconding

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A minor road dispute near Dargah Chowk escalated into violence late Sunday night, resulting in the vandalism of a car and the registration of a police complaint.

The incident occurred around 11 pm when two cars approached a narrow turn near the Dargah. The clash began when one car allegedly cut off the other, angering the second driver, who then blocked the road ahead with his vehicle.

Two individuals from the second car a man in his twenties and another in his fifties stepped out and, using a fibre rod, smashed all the windows of the other vehicle. Eyewitnesses claimed that the fleeing vehicle contained a police cap and baton, raising suspicions about whether the attacker might be a police officer. The initial altercation reportedly began between the two vehicles while they were heading from the Milk Dairy signal toward the Dargah. Both cars started chasing each other at high speed. According to sources, a white car allegedly took a sharp cut, leading to a dispute with a black car coming from the D-Mart road. The confrontation quickly turned violent, with the occupants of the white car reportedly breaking the glass and damaging the black car before fleeing the scene. The black car, bearing registration number MH-20-HB-0397, sustained significant damage. The accused from the white vehicle are currently absconding. Although the incident falls under the jurisdiction of the Jawaharnagar police station, a team from the Osmanpura division, which was nearby, rushed to the spot. Jawaharnagar police also arrived within 30 minutes and cleared the area to restore traffic flow. The victim lodged a complaint at the Jawaharnagar police station later that night. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify and trace the accused. The Osmanpura police later removed the obstructing vehicles and dispersed the crowd, following which traffic movement resumed.