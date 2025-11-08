Minor storms into house, attacks two men with knife shouting “I’ll take your wicket”

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bizarre pre-dawn attack, a minor boy broke into a house near Sai Mandir in Begumpura and stabbed two men while shouting, “I’ll take your wicket.” The incident occurred around 4.30 am on November 7.

According to police, Krishna Tayade was staying on rent near Sai Mandir with his friends Amar Bhotkar and Suraj Padale. Tayade’s brother-in-law, Dr Ramesh Dandge, was visiting them that night. Early in the morning, Tayade heard a knock on the door. When he opened it, a stranger stood outside and asked, “Where is Ravindra Chavan?” Tayade replied that no such person lived there and suggested he check with the landlord. As Dr. Dandge tried to call the landlord, the youth suddenly pulled out a knife, shouted, “Who are you calling? I’ll take your wicket!” and attacked Dr Dandge’s left hand. When Tayade intervened, the youth tried to stab him in the stomach, but Tayade blocked the blow, injuring his right arm severely. Dr Dandge quickly called the police helpline 112. Police arrived within minutes, detained the minor, and took him to the station. The attacker has been sent to an observation home. A case has been registered at Begumpura police station, and sub-inspector Pramod Kolekar is investigating.