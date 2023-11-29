Minor student runs away to skip scolding from parents

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a 16-year-old Deepak was caught red-handed during the period by the teacher of a private NEET coaching centre. The teacher came down heavily on him and also informed the parents. Fearing punishment and scolding from parents, the minor aged boy ran away after finishing his classes. However, the prompt action by police helped the police in tracing the location of Deepak (300 kms away) and taking possession of him within 24 minutes.

Deepak and his family stay at Ghanegaon in Gangapur tehsil. His parents admitted him to a private coaching centre for NEET in the Railway Station area. He used to travel daily from home to the centre. On November 28, Deepak was caught playing games on the mobile phone of his friend during the period in the morning. Hence the teacher scolded him and later on informed about the incident to his mother as well. Daily classes end at 1 pm. Hence his mother was waiting for him at home, but he did not reach home till evening. Hence his family members arrived in the city and contacted the Vedantnagar police station in the late evening. The parents were very much worried about their minor son. The police inspector Brahma Giri assured them of finding their son and immediately started the investigation.

Traced in Solapur

It so happened that after finishing the classes Deepak straightway went to Beed Bypass on Tuesday. He then boarded a truck on Solapur-Dhule Highway. He did not have a mobile phone. Hence the cops surveyed the CCTV footage to trace his movements. In the meantime, Deepak made a phone call to his friend from the mobile of a truck driver and told him that he is in Mumbai on Wednesday at 11 am. As soon as the PI Giri learnt about it, he then sought help from the cyber cell and succeeded in tracing the location of the truck. He was at Haglur in Solapur. There was a possibility that he would shift from the spot. Hence Giri then contacted the police inspector (Solapur rural police) Namdeo Shinde, who then sent a team to the location. Deepak was eating his meals at a dhaba when the police located him.

Box

Distributed sweets

Deepak’s parents were camping at the police station on Wednesday. As soon as they learnt that Solapur police found him. They could not resist their emotions. His mother folded her hands to express gratitude towards the promptness shown by the police. They also brought the sweets (pedhas) and distributed them to all the police officials and personnel of the police station.

It is learnt that Deepak was not aware of where to go, but he does not want to face his parents and skip the scolding from her mother due to playing mobile games during the period.