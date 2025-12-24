Minor student stalked for sexual motives; school in chaos, principal assaulted

Chhatrpati Sambhajinagar

A disturbing incident came to light on December 24 in Gurudhanora (Gangapur tehsil), where a minor Scheduled Caste student was allegedly stalked for sexual motives from the bus stand to her school. The accused later entered the school, created chaos, and assaulted the principal. Waluj Police Station has registered a case against Vilas Chide(Gurudhanora).

Police sources said the 15-year-old student studies in the 10th standard at Chhatrapati Vidyalaya, Gurudhanora. On the morning of the incident, she was at the bus stand when Vilas Chide approached her, attempting to speak in an obscene and inappropriate manner. When she resisted and asked him to leave, he temporarily walked away. Around 1 pm, the same man arrived at the school premises, shouting loudly while inquiring about the student in her classroom and creating panic. Frightened, the student stayed inside. The school principal intervened to control the situation, but the accused allegedly verbally abused and physically assaulted him. The student’s family was immediately informed, and a formal complaint was filed at Waluj police station. Given that the victim is a minor and belongs to a Scheduled Caste, the case is being treated with heightened seriousness. Police have launched a detailed investigation and assured strict legal action against the accused.