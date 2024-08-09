Minority Cells to set up on collectorate campuses across state

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Commissioner of the Maharashtra State Minority Commissioner's Office, Moin Tashildar, today held a meeting regarding the establishment of district-level minority cells in each district of the state. Through video-conferencing, Tashildar instructed all District Planning Officers (DPOs) or District Minority Officers (DMOs) across the state to operationalise the minority cells within the next ten days.

It may be noted that the Minority Development Minister, Abdul Sattar, inaugurated this office at Haj House during last month. Previously, the implementation of the schemes of the Minority Development Department was carried out through the District Collectorate offices in all districts of the state. Now, the implementation of these schemes will be managed by the DMOs through the minority cells established within the district collectorate offices. The meeting also provided guidance on securing the necessary space and manpower for these minority cells. All DPOs or DMOs from across the state attended the online meeting.