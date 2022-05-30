Miraculous Escape: Woman run over by Janshatabdi Express train survives

Aurangabad, May 30:

In a bizarre incident, a 45-year-old mentally ill-woman had a miraculous escape, after the engine and four bogeys of Janshatabdi Express running with the speed of 100 kms per hour, ran over her at Mukundwadi Railway Station, on Saturday morning.

Ironically, the woman does not even sustained a scratch on her body and is safe.The Government Railway Police (GRP)handed over the woman to her family members as she is suffering from mental disorder.

GRP said, “ The woman is a resident of Uttaranagari. She is undergoing treatment for her mental disorder for the past 17 years and is on pills and injections. She would frequently oppose to the medicine and injection. According to her family members, many a time, she would step out of the house, but would not return immediately. On Saturday morning, she stepped out of the house with cotton bag (Thaili) to bring vegetables.Later on, she reached the Mukundwadi Railway Station tracks.The Janshatabadi Express was heading towards Aurangabad Station today at 9.15 am.It was running with the speed of 100 kms per hour.However, the Loco Pilot Amit Singh and his colleague (Co-Driver) Dheeraj Thorat spotted the woman lying on the track. They blew the pressure horn, but in vain.Hence they reduced the train’s speed. However, till the train halts, the engine and four bogeys ran over the lady. The engine driver and others present on the occasion pulled the woman out from the tracks.The video capturing the incident got viral on social media on Sunday.

Why she got saved?

The victim was attempting to cross the tracks. In the meantime, she lost her balance and fell on the tracks. The people watching the incident, screamed and alerted her about the train. Hence she acted wisely and preferred to lie flat between the space of tracks and got saved.Meanwhile, the president of Railway Pravasi Sena, Santosh Kumar Somani, underlined the need of an underpass for the safety of the people.