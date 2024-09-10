Mirza Anwar Baig passes away

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mirza Anwar Baig, a former Congress Corporator and resident of Buddi Lane passed away on Tuesday early morning. He was 69 and leaves behind wife, two brothers and nephews. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid this afternoon and burial took place at Chitekhana graveyard.

He was elected as a Corporator from Buddi Lane ward in the first general elections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Anwar Baig was very active in social works.