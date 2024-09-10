Mirza Anwar Baig passes away
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: September 10, 2024 09:10 PM2024-09-10T21:10:03+5:302024-09-10T21:10:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Mirza Anwar Baig, a former Congress Corporator and resident of Buddi Lane passed away on Tuesday early morning. He was 69 and leaves behind wife, two brothers and nephews. His Namaz-e-Janaza was offered at Jama Masjid this afternoon and burial took place at Chitekhana graveyard.
He was elected as a Corporator from Buddi Lane ward in the first general elections of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation. Anwar Baig was very active in social works.