Mirza Hasan excels in Aspire Leaders Programme

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A local lad, who is a student of Master’s in Social Work (MSW) from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS, Mumbai), Mirza Abul Hasan Ali s/o Mirza Abdul Qayyum Nadvi has excelled in the Aspire Leaders Programme organised by the Aspire Institute in Mumbai recently.

Aspire Institute is a nonprofit that spun off from its predecessor initiative founded at Harvard University. The institute is co-founded by Tarun Khanna and Karim Lakhani. It provides leadership and social entrepreneurship education to tens of thousands of low-income, first-generation college students and other underserved young graduates in more than 160 countries to make an impact in all aspects of human endeavor, stated the press release.

The programme was held in multiple stages in October 2023. Hasan had successfully completed 20 hours of coursework. He was one of 1,200 finalists completing the programme out of 52,000 students for the programme's 2023 cohort.

According to the institute Hasan emerged as a deeply intelligent, insightful, and committed leader and learner, distinguished by active participation in course sessions with faculty and in peer groups with fellow students from around the world.