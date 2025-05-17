Misappropriation of Rs 50 lakh

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A case has been registered at Satara Police Station against a woman’s brother-in-law and mother-in-law for allegedly misappropriating Rs 50 lakh from an insurance claim following her husband’s death.

The 34-year-old complainant stated that in 2024, while her husband was critically ill, he entrusted all financial matters including his mobile phone, laptop, and vehicles to his brother, Pradeep Mali (36), a resident of Kanchanwadi. After her husband’s demise, Pradeep allegedly withdrew the insurance claim amounting to Rs 50 lakh from his bank account without her consent. Acting on the complaint, police have registered an FIR against Pradeep and his mother, Indira Mali. Constable Manoj Akole is leading the investigation.