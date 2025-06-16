Miscreants ram motorcycle into cops ; 1 detained

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: During cordoned off, three miscreants rammed a motorcycle into a police constable at Mukundwadi Bus Stand, at 2 am, on Sunday to avoid checking. Police detained one person while others fled from the spot.

The police said that the name of the arrested miscreant is Kunal Anil Thorat and the names of his accomplices are Baba Gaikwad and Lachhu Thorat ( Gevrai Tanda).

The police have been conducting a combing operation since Saturday to control the increasing crime and robberies in the city. Barricades were put up in front of Mukundwadi police station and riders and drivers were being checked on Sunday night., The city police started cordoning off at several places in the city for the past two days.

Meanwhile, a triple-seater motorcycle was coming from the opposite direction. The police warned them to stop. However, instead of stopping, the miscreants increased the speed of their vehicle and rammed it into the police.

Constable Ashok Pawar narrowly escaped. The police immediately detained Kunal, while Baba Gaikwad and Lachhu Kharat, both fled. A case was registered against them at Mukundwadi police station.