Missing builder returns home safely

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A renowned builder fed up with life abandoned his home after writing a suicide note on Monday morning. The panicked family members rushed to Jawaharnagar police station and lodged a missing complaint. The police started a search operation, but the builder returned safely home in the evening, said PI Vyankatesh Kendre.

Police said, Rahul Baswant Nandgawali (42, Ulkanagari) is a builder and developer and he was missing since morning. Before leaving the house, he wrote a note for his father and father-in-law, in which he mentioned that he is fed up with life and they should look after his family. They should repay his loan by taking money from a finance company and give Rs 45 lakh to his wife, which will be received soon. He is leaving the house to end his life, he mentioned in the letter.

PI kendre established police teams to search him and also started tracing him through the technical evidence. However, he returned home in the evening, the police said.

Nandgawali has established several housing projects in Ulkanagar, Satara, Kanchanwadi, Teesgaon, Waluj Cidco Mahanagar and Padegaon. Presently, his row-house and flats projects in Kanchanwadi is heading toward completion. One project in Padegaon is pending, his relatives said.