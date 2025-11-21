Missing farmer found dead in well after four days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Police recovered the body of Vilas Jangle (54), a farmer from Chincholi (Nakib) in Phulambri taluka, after it was found floating in a well around 7 am on Friday.

He had been missing for four days. Jangle left his home at 11 a.m. on November 18. When he did not return, his family searched for him but found no clues. On Friday morning, villagers spotted a body in a well located in Gut No. 244 and alerted the police. PSI S. K. Tayade, API Shivaji Nagve and staff members Vilas Sonawane, Lalchand Nangalot and Ganesh Kaval rushed to the spot, conducted the panchnama and pulled the body out of the water. Since the body had begun decomposing, doctors from the Babra primary health centre performed the post-mortem on-site and handed the remains to the family. The funeral took place at 3 p.m. on Friday. Jangle is survived by his wife, two sons and a daughter-in-law. The cause of death remains unclear. Following a complaint from his brother, Shriram Jangle, police registered an accidental death case at Pishor police station. Further investigation is in progress.