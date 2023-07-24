Missing girl commits suicide after returning home

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 19-year-old girl missing for the past week committed suicide after returning home by hanging herself at Pandharpur in Waluj Mahanagar. The incident came to the fore on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Nikita Ramdas Mugdal (Salampurenagar, Pandharpur). The reason for suicide was not known.

Nikita was missing from July 17. Her family members searched for her everywhere but could not find her. Her mother Aruna Mugdal lodged a missing complaint on July 21.

When head constable Rekha Chande was searching for Nikita, she returned home on Sunday. She told the police in the police station that she herself left the home and have no complaint against anyone.

However, she did not return home with her mother from the police station but went to her uncle’s house in Pandharpur. On Monday morning, she was found in hanging condition in a room.

Her relatives Vikram Mhatre and Gautam Gaikwad took her down. PSI Ashok Ingole and head constable Rajendra Ude sent the body to the government hospital. A case of accidental death has been registered with Waluj MIDC police station.