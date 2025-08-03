Missing man found dead under lift after three days

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Panic gripped residents of Cidco Mahanagar 1 on Saturday night after a 61-year-old man, missing for three days, was found dead beneath a lift in Indradhanush Apartment.

Subhash Gawande, a resident of A-Wing, had stepped out for a walk around 12.30 pm on August 1 but never returned. His son, Swapnil Gawande, lodged a missing person complaint the same day. On August 3 his birthday residents noticed a foul smell coming from the lift area. Fire brigade officials arrived and found his body trapped in the lift shaft duct. Police are probing whether it was an accident or foul play. Sub-inspector Salim Shaikh is leading the investigation. An accidental death case has been registered, and the body was sent to Ghati Hospital for post-mortem. Fire personnel including L.G. Brahmankar, R.K. Jadh, D.P. Patil, and others took part in the recovery. The incident has shocked locals and raised fresh concerns over lift safety in housing societies.