Missing minor girl found after four days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 16-year-old girl who was among the nine minors who fled Vidyadeep Correction Home, allegedly due to harassment, was traced in the Shivajinagar area on Friday four days after her disappearance.

She was found with her mother, a street beggar, after walking across the city on foot post-escape. Acting on a tip, police located her while she was roaming with her mother. The girl was produced before the Juvenile Justice Board, where she expressed her wish to stay with her parents. The court, taking note of her mental state, allowed her custody to the family. The search was led under police commissioner Pravin Pawar, with joint efforts from Pundliknagar, Cantonment police, and the Damini Squad, who combed several parts of the city.