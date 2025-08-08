Missing Sillod boys found safe at Sambhajinagar railway station

August 8, 2025

Missing Sillod boys found safe at Sambhajinagar railway station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two minor boys reported missing from Borgao Bazaar in Sillod on August 7 were found safe at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station. The case, initially registered as kidnapping, turned out to be a case of fear-driven flight the teenagers had run away after being scolded by a parent.

Shaikh Arbaaz (16) and Shaikh Aman (15) had gone to graze goats and bathed in the village lake, triggering a reprimand from Arbaaz’s father. Scared of further consequences, the boys left the village on foot around 2 pm and reached Sillod by evening. From there, they walked towards Sambhajinagar, took a lift near Phulambri, and reached the railway station by night. By Friday morning, the boys were preparing to board a train when a relative spotted them on the platform. Railway police detained the duo and informed the Sillod Rural Police, who reunited them with their families. Police sub-inspector Manish Jadhav and constable Vishnu Kolhe assisted in the investigation.

“They weren’t kidnapped. They left home on their own and have been handed back safely.”

— Ravindra Thackeray, police inspector, Sillod Rural Police Station

