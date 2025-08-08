Missing Sillod boys found safe at Sambhajinagar railway station

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two minor boys reported missing from Borgao Bazaar in Sillod on August 7 were found safe at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar railway station. The case, initially registered as kidnapping, turned out to be a case of fear-driven flight the teenagers had run away after being scolded by a parent.

Shaikh Arbaaz (16) and Shaikh Aman (15) had gone to graze goats and bathed in the village lake, triggering a reprimand from Arbaaz’s father. Scared of further consequences, the boys left the village on foot around 2 pm and reached Sillod by evening. From there, they walked towards Sambhajinagar, took a lift near Phulambri, and reached the railway station by night. By Friday morning, the boys were preparing to board a train when a relative spotted them on the platform. Railway police detained the duo and informed the Sillod Rural Police, who reunited them with their families. Police sub-inspector Manish Jadhav and constable Vishnu Kolhe assisted in the investigation.

“They weren’t kidnapped. They left home on their own and have been handed back safely.”

— Ravindra Thackeray, police inspector, Sillod Rural Police Station