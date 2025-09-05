Missing youth found dead in Mandki River

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The body of a 19-year-old youth, reportedly a bit naïve and missing from Rahemaniya Colony, was found in a flowing river in Mandki area on Thursday afternoon (12 noon). The deceased has been identified as Raehan Shaikh Shaukat. The incident comes just a day after the tragic death of a three-year-old who drowned in the water.

Circumstances of Disappearance

According to Chikalthana police, Rehan lived with his family near Saeeda Masjid in Rahemaniya Colony. His brother works as a rickshaw driver while his father is employed privately. Rehan had discontinued his studies and often wandered around the neighbourhood.

On Wednesday around noon, he went out with friends but did not return home even late at night. Concerned, his family and relatives began searching for him. His body was eventually discovered by local farmers in a small riverbed flowing from Naregaon to Mandki.

Police Sub-Inspector Shrinivas Dhule and constable Satish Devkar rushed to the scene, and with the help of locals, Rehan’s body was recovered and sent to the hospital.

Investigation and CCTV footage

Police are yet to ascertain whom Rehan met after leaving home or how he reached Mandki area. His family could not provide any leads. CCTV footage from the area will be reviewed. The post-mortem report has been preserved, and authorities hope that the CCTV and autopsy findings will clarify the exact cause of his death, said the police.