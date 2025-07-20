‘Mission Dustbin’ film screened at MGM

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The premiere show of the short film ‘Mission Dustbin’, made by the School of Film Arts of MGM University, was shown at V Shantram Auditorium. It received a overwhelming response from the students and the audience.

Chancellor Ankushrao Kadam, Dean Dr Rekha Shelke, Head of School of Film Arts Dr Shiv Kadam, Dr Yogita Mahajan, Jai Kadam, Siddhika Dalvi, Mahesh Harbak and others were present.

Speaking at the event, Ankushrao Kadam said, "Film is not just entertainment, but all kinds of science are involved in it. The students have learned everything from photography, editing, camera, light in a very short period of time and used it effectively in the short film 'Mission Dustbin'. The skills that the students have acquired during this time are definitely commendable."

The short film presents an effective story with a social message. All the technical aspects like writing, directing, acting, photography and editing have been handled by the students.