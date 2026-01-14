Misuse of AI: obscene video of candidate created and circulated

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

An incident of misuse of artificial intelligence has come to light during the municipal corporation elections, where an obscene video of a contesting candidate was allegedly created using AI technology and circulated on social media. In this connection, a case has been registered on Wednesday at the MIDC Cidco police station against Taufiq Qureshi, who allegedly posted the video in a WhatsApp group. While AI was widely used throughout the election campaign, it is now being misused to defame political rivals, police said. Matin Majid Patel (Naregaon), a candidate from Ward No. 9, lodged a complaint in this regard. According to the complaint, on January 13, while Patel was present at his contact office, one of his party workers showed him an obscene video that was going viral. The video was allegedly created using AI technology, with objectionable text added to it. The complaint states that the video was first shared by Qureshi in a WhatsApp group from Naregaon. Following this, Patel approached MIDC Cidco police station, where police inspector Geeta Bagwade registered a case against the accused. Further investigation is underway.