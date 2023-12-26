MIT Computer Science students win Smart India Hackathon; Divine Devs bag first prize of Rs 1 lakh by suggesting innovative solution to unemployment problem in Punjab

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Divine Devs, a team of the Department of Computer Science and Engineering students of Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, secured the first prize of Rs 1 lakh in the Smart India Hackathon–2023 Software Edition hosted by Shobhit University, Meerut Uttar Pradesh, recently. A national initiative of the Government of India, Hackathon provides a unique platform for the brightest minds to innovate and solve real-world challenges.

Sixteen teams, comprising around 150 brilliant minds from 12 different states, took part. Punjab minister Ravindar Pal and IAS officer Shruti Sharma awarded the prize to the MIT team.

The Punjab government had offered a prize to the team that addressed the issue of unemployment and demonstrated the most outstanding innovation.

box

Members of winning team

The winning MIT team featured students Shubham Vyavahare, Paresh Deshpande, Syed Maroof Ali, Pavan Sahane, Yash Magare, and Sakshi Selmokar. Mentors Dr. Smita Kasar, the Head of the CSE Department, and Daivashala Deshmukh guided the team.

The MIT team showcased exceptional innovation to solve employability issues in Punjab with the help of Augmented Reality, location-based notifications and ML based recommendations. The team received an additional Rs 10,000 from the Shobhit University.

BOX

The solution suggested by MIT team

If an unemployed youth in a certain area, district of a Punjab city goes within a fifty-meter radius of a company, s/he receives information on their mobile phones. This information gives them an understanding of potential job opportunities available in that vicinity or with those companies. Furthermore, they can ascertain what jobs are available based on their educational qualifications and how much salary they might receive, all from their mobile phones. For this purpose, the MIT students developed an app and website. This app was highly appreciated by the committee.

The President of G S Mandal of MIT Dr Yadnaveer Kawade, Director General Munish Sharma, Directors Dr Nilesh Patil, Dr Santosh Bhosale, Bijlee Deshmukh and others congratulated the winning team.