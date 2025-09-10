MIT-CSN hosts career guidance sessionEntrepreneurial Mindset – Key to future success

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT-CSN) recently hosted a career guidance session under the leadership of Director Dr. Nilesh Patil, featuring President of Sumptuous Data Sciences, Parag Shiralkar. Speaking on “Entrepreneurial Mindset – A Pathway to Future Success,” he urged students to adopt entrepreneurial thinking, take calculated risks, and leverage artificial intelligence (AI) tools to build innovative careers.

On this occasion, MIT-CSN signed an MoU with Sumptuous Data Sciences, a global data solutions company operating in healthcare and pharmaceuticals across the USA, Canada, and India. The partnership covers training, internships, placements, research, and curriculum enhancement, while also creating local recruitment opportunities for students. From the company, CEO Pallavi Inamdar and Director, Technical operations Sanket Kalyankar attended the event.

Over 200 students participated, gaining valuable insights into industry expectations. The session was coordinated by Dean Dr. Trishul Kulkarni, HoD Dr. Smita Kasar, HoD Dr. Kavita Bhosale, and Assistant Training and Placement Officer, Krishna Antarkar