MIT hospital hosts successful camp for Diabetic Bypass patients

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a bid to promote health awareness and provide targeted care, MIT Hospital organized a special camp for diabetic patients who have undergone bypass surgery. The initiative, held in the Marathwada region, garnered a strong response, with 100 patients attending the camp.

The camp offered essential medical tests, including HBA1c, lipid profile and fasting blood sugar assessments. Patients received personalized advice from experts on treatment options, diet and lifestyle changes to manage their health effectively.

Dr Mahesh Kedar highlighted that leading a normal life post-bypass surgery is achievable with proper care. “Diabetic patients need a comprehensive approach that combines medical intervention with lifestyle adjustments,” he said. Dietician Mrs Pagare shared tailored diet plans, while Dr Deepak Gawli emphasized the importance of vigilance and consistent self-care for long-term well-being. The event concluded with a lively Q&A session where participants expressed gratitude for the hospital's support and praised the efficient management and technical expertise demonstrated throughout the program. This health camp marks a significant step by MIT Hospital in addressing the needs of diabetic patients and fostering a culture of proactive health management in the Marathwada region.