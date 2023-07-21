MIT students placed in Red Hat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Institute of Technology, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Red Hat Academy’s six students were placed in Red Hat company recently. Linux operating system has become the best course in the field of software with international ranking. MIT Red Hat Academy provides students with opportunities in this technology.

The selected students are: Satish Mane, Vaishnavi Shastri, Tanmayi Joshi, Nikita Patwa, Manthan Sarge and Mahima Bhosle.

The students were felicitated in the presence of MIT director Dr Santosh Bhosle, principal of MIT Polytechnic Sunil Deshmukh, registrar Sachin Lomte, Dr Smita Kasar, and others. MIT director general Munish Sharma, and B N Kshirsagar congratulated the students.