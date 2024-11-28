MIT team in finale of Smart India Hackathon

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A team of six innovative students at the Maharashtra Institute of Technology (MIT) has been selected for the grand finale of Smart India Hackathon (SIH) 2024, a competition organised by the government of India that engages students in solving some of the most pressing challenges faced in everyday life, using software applications. The team will now represent MIT on the national stage with their outstanding solution to the problem statement titled ‘Intelligent platform to interconnect alumni and students,’ proposed by the Technical Education Department, Government of Rajasthan. The interdisciplinary team comprising students from the Computer Science and Engineering (CSE) and Electronics and Communication Engineering (ECE) branches includes Shreya Maliye, Swapnil Chavan, Suchita Patil, Anam Sayyad, Hiranmaya Biswas and Abhay Talole. Under the guidance of their mentor Dr Arti Mohanpurkar, associate professor (CSE) the team devised a platform aimed at fostering better connectivity and collaboration between alumni and current students, leveraging intelligent systems to enhance educational outcomes and professional networking.

Dr Smita Kasar, head, CSE and Dr Shilpa Nandedkar head, ECE congratulated the team. Dr N G Patil, director, MIT, Munish Sharma, director general, MIT Group and others appreciated the success.