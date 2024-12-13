MIT to host Global Geotechnical events

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

MIT CSN is set to host an international pre-conference workshop featuring prominent Japanese experts. The workshop, titled "High-Speed Rail and Geotechnical Challenges," will be held on Wednesday at Anand Hall.

In addition, the local chapter of the Indian Geotechnical Society (IGS), based at the Satara campus, is organizing a major conference themed "Geotechnical Engineering for a Sustainable Tomorrow" (GEST 2024). The conference, held from December 19 to 21, will showcase the latest technical advancements in engineering, with workshops, expert discussions, brainstorming sessions, exhibitions and cultural programs. The event will feature numerous international experts. A press conference has been scheduled for tomorrow at 12.30 pm at Arya Conference Hall, East Campus, Satara, MIT CSN.